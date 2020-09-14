Martin Lee “Marty” Graham, Sr., 53, of Bloomery, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home.
Marty was born on April 7, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., the son of Wanda L. Walker Graham of Bloomery and the late Donald J. “DJ” Graham, Sr.
He worked 15 years for Loudoun Water in Leesburg, Va. Marty enjoyed hunting, fishing, gun bashes, tractors, smoking BBQ meats, listening to music and most of all being with his family. Marty married Jodi G. Good Graham on June 30, 2000, in Bloomery.
Surviving with his wife and mother are 4 sons, Martin L. “Lil Marty” Graham, Jr., his wife Stephanie L. Graham and their daughter Scarlett M. Graham all of Fredericksburg, Va., Nicholas M. Graham and Cody R. Graham both of Bloomery, Zachary A. Graham and his son Jay M. Graham of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; a daughter, Samantha N. Graham and her children Eljah King and Carter Jackson Denmark all of Bunker Hill; a brother, Donald J. Graham of Baltimore, Md.; 3 sisters, Regina Roberson of Dillon, SC, Lolita Spaid of Bloomery and Dawn Baker of Stephenson, Va.
He is preceded in death by his twin granddaughters, Paisley Lee and Kensley Nichole Graham.
A celebration of Marty’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
