Margaret Ann "Peggy" (Harden) Hovis, 83. of Romney, formerly of Keyser, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Born in Allegany County, Md., on Dec. 21, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Starkey) Harden of Corrigansville, Md. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Hovis; a granddaughter, Melissa Pennington; a grandson, Jeremiah Bowers; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Tranum and a brother, Williard Harden.
Peggy was a 1957 graduate of Mount Savage High School where she was a majorette and a cheerleader. She also won more than a few competitions with her singing ability and was even invited to appear in a national talent program. She greatly enjoyed singing "The Lord's Prayer."
Peggy also enjoyed bowling and fishing. She had a hand in starting the PTSA in Mineral County and received many awards in recognition for her role and served as President for the Mineral County Council and as President of the PTA in Mineral County. She also was employed by WV Job Service in Keyser and was a long time employee of the PVTA. She loved her Avon products and maintained a large customer base throughout Mineral County.
Surviving are her 5 children, Cynthia Peebles and husband Jimmy of Keyser, Thomas Tranum, III of Keyser, Dawn Parsons and husband Karl of Franklin, Beth Veach and husband Charlie of Romney and Mark Tranum and wife Memberance of Keyser; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 2 sisters, Doris Sullivan of Charleston, SC and Linda Harden-Lantz of Greenville, Tenn. and a brother, Walter Harden of Slanesville; 2 special friends, Margaret Smith and Rose Sions; numerous nieces and nephews and her precious best friend "Little Bit."
The children of Mrs. Hovis wish to express their gratitude for the care their mother received from her grandchildren Ashley, Britney, Dakota and Cody and from her daughter Beth.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.