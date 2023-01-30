Granville Belmont “John” McCauley, 83, of Stephenson, Va., changed his earthly address for his heavenly home to be with his Lord, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
John was born in 1939 in Augusta, son of the late Virgil B. and Virginia R. (Moreland) McCauley. He graduated from Capon Bridge High School. In the past John owned several billiard halls in Romney, Berryville and Winchester. He was also the Owner/Operator of Nu-Look Painting before retiring in 2005.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, going on cruises, spending time at his home at Lake Anna, and going to the beach, especially Ocean City where he would always go to the Cork Bar to visit his friends.
He was a member of Winchester Eagles, Winchester Elks, American Legion, Terrace Club, Apple Valley Bass Masters Fishing Club, and was former president of the Country Cousins Hunt Club in WV.
He married Julianna “Julie” Gordon on March 18, 1972 in Williamsport, Md. They spent 50 loving years together.
Although a man of strong convictions, he was the best husband and father a family could ever ask for.
Surviving with his wife, Julie, are sons, Kirk (Tina) and Charles “Chuck” (Patty) Gordon; daughters, Yvonne Hawkins (The late Rick), Gail Robinson (Henry), and Deborah Ellington (Ken); and too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to count that he loved dearly.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Merritt, Lorretta Anderson, and Shirley Jean McCauley; and special son-in-law, Rick Hawkins.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow the gathering at 6 p.m. with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
