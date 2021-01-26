Kenneth Edward Voit, 88, of Romney, died peacefully at home, under the care of Hospice of The Panhandle, the morning of Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, with his family by his side.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Frank Voit and Margaret Pearl Haines Voit; his loving wife of 59 years, Mable Barnes Voit (Dec. 2012); 2 sons, Michael Voit and Christopher Voit; his sister, Katie Voit Cowgill (and her husband, Darrell); and 2 brothers, Wilbert Voit and Max Voit.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Voit (wife Tyra) of Romney; 2 brothers, Ward Voit (wife Sue) of Romney and Dennis Voit (wife Brenda) of Slanesville; 2 sisters, Judy Bailey (husband Tom) of Newark, Del. and Dorothy “Dot” Calvert (husband Bill) of Romney; 6 grandchildren, Michele Voit, Travis Voit, Will Voit, Blaize Voit, Kendall Voit and Kennedy Voit; 2 daughters-in-law, Mitzi Voit and Jamie Haines Voit, both of Romney; a sister-in-law, Nellie Raines of Romney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a world of friends… and a special “granddog” Charlie… his best little buddy.
Kenny was born and raised in Slanesville, on the Voit homeplace and graduated from Capon Bridge High School with the class of 1951. It may be an overstatement, but most would agree there probably isn’t enough ink between the Hampshire Review and the Cumberland Times to write all the remarkable events that occurred in Kenny’s life. So, some highlights and special times are being recalled here. And so…
The story begins…Kenny was born at home at the Voit homeplace in Slanesville, on August 11, 1932. He was the first born of what would become a large, loving and highly clannish family. Through thick and thin, they stick together. At a very young age it became apparent that Kenny had an entrepreneurial and mechanical streak.
He used an old outbuilding at the homeplace as a bicycle repair and restoration shop. There was a young man from Capon Bridge who wanted a bicycle, but didn’t have any money, but he did have a pretty nice gold wristwatch. A little trading and Kenny now had a nice wristwatch and the young man from Capon Bridge had a bicycle. Soon after, Kenny and friends went for a swim and Kenny forgot he had the watch on. No problem; he took it apart and left it in the sun to dry out. It was never quite the same after that, and as things would go, he soon traded the watch to a guy down the road who had a Model A Ford. The windows were broken out of the Model A and it didn’t run. The guy who wound up with the watch told Kenny, “hey, this thing doesn’t run right” and Kenny responded, “the Model A doesn’t either.” That was the beginning of what Kenny did most of his life. Trading one thing for another, hoping he was getting a little ahead each time, and usually he did.
Kenny joined the United States Army right out of high school and served 3 years; 18 months of which were spent in Germany. Soon after he returned home, he and Mable married and started their family. Michael, Douglas and then Christopher. After the Army, Kenny went to work for Potomac Edison. He also apprenticed as a plumber at Cordray for 3 years and worked as a surveyor for the West Virginia Department of Highways. Kenny’s love of cars prevailed, and he went into business with Pat Patterson and had Pat and Kenny’s American Station. A year later it became Kenny’s American Station. Still, Kenny’s love of “horse trading” and cars brought him to going into business with his dear, lifelong friend, Jack Ruckman. Together they ran Romney Auto Mart which evolved into being the largest used car dealership in the area.
Kenny was a member of (and in no particular order); The Romney Volunteer Fire Department, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Romney Business and Professional Organization, the VFW and the American Legion Post 91. He was a volunteer for many years with the BYOB (Bring Your Own Broom) cleanup program for the town of Romney. Kenny served on the Town Council for 28 years and served as a Director on the Board of FNB Bank for over 40 years, retiring in 2014. And last, but certainly not least, Kenny was the Santa at the FNB Bank’s Children’s Christmas program for many years – a role that brought him much joy.
Kenny enjoyed his immediate family and his extended family as well. There were countless family gatherings at the Voit homeplace where laughter, music, food and an “everyone welcome” atmosphere prevailed. Kenny also added much personality and color to the town. Many will remember his maroon, 1940 Ford pickup with a decorated Christmas tree in the back, and an “A-OOOOOGAHH” horn, sporting about town at Christmas. Or his Harley Davidson days when someone dropped off a female, blonde mannequin at the garage, who was wearing very little. Kenny engineered a way to tie her on the back seat of his Harley, position her arm up in a waving position, and drive around town. He had a sense of fun for sure. Kenny also had the ability to make fun of himself. It’s no secret that there is a shared characteristic in the family where one might notice a trace of temper. Kenny could tell stories about himself and his siblings, (brothers predominately) that could make a dog laugh. There is also the gift of music in the Voit family. Kenny loved bluegrass music and could play the mandolin and fiddle beautifully. He played with his family’s band, The Hog Pen Pickers, which later became Green Meadow Bluegrass. He inspired his then 5-year-old niece, Susan Bailey, to beg Santa for a fiddle because she wanted to play like Uncle Kenny.
The last 15 or 20 years found Kenny, primarily, at Voit’s on West Main St. running the business, with no interest in retiring (where he still was up until a month before his death). He and son Douglas were always there. That is unless there was an auto auction out of town and then there was always a sign on the door and a phone number, just in case. The other exception to their presence was when there was an inch or more of snow on the ground and father and son would be somewhere in Romney plowing other businesses parking lots. There are a number of us who will lovingly remember the “Mayberry” feel of visiting at Voit’s garage. It was a place with 4 or 5 extra chairs for visitors who were always welcome. Stacks of car magazines, The Valley Trader, used car price value guides, countless photos of the past and present, Christmas cards (that had family photos on them), the scanner (being on to hear what was happening), and tons of memorabilia are all part of the ambience. There are hundreds of objects in the display cases, all of which have a story, and if one was interested, Kenny would tell it. If you landed there at the close of business, or at least nearing the close of business, you might have been offered a refreshment. Is your car making some kind of strange noise or has a vibration? Kenny would always be willing to give a listen and offer his very knowledgeable thoughts.
This is an obituary that is hard to end. Too much to tell. If you knew Kenny, and were fortunate enough to have heard some stories, you might remember and feel it fitting to conclude with his infamous “now back to the story.” Godspeed Kenny Voit. You were one-of-a-kind.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney (the abbreviated visitation is the family’s request to make every effort possible to protect the community from Covid-19 and still have a time when people can visit). Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Slanesville, with Kenny’s brother, Dennis Voit, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Romney Food Pantry, c/o Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 North High St., Romney, WV 26757 or Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2470 Slanesville Pike, Points, WV 25437
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.