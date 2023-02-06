Katherine Glennis Kerns, 73, of Paw Paw, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at her residence.
Born on Feb. 1, 1950, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Roy C. Allen and Helen (Abe) Allen.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland P. Kerns.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Kerns and her son Paul Kerns (Lori), both of Paw Paw; grandchildren, Ashley Kerns and Logan Kerns; and a great-grandson, Landon.
She had worked for National Fruit and Zero Pack, Winchester, Va. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers.
A private graveside service will be held at Island Hill Cemetery, Paw Paw.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
