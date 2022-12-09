Marguerite J. ‘Peggy Jo’ Saville

Marguerite Josephine “Peggy Jo” Saville, 82, of Romney, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born June 26, 1940, in Romney, she was the daughter of Florence Marie (Hott) Corbin and granddaughter of Marie and Clark Hott. Along with her mother and grandparents, Peggy Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene M. Saville, Sr. (dec. October 2, 2021); a brother, “Skippy” (Judy) Hott; 2 sisters, Monica K. Corbin and Lucinda Rae Corbin (Buddy) Kelly; and by her niece, Rhiannon Kelley.
Peggy Jo is survived by her children, Taulanna Marie (Brian) Judy, Tyra Dee (Douglas) Voit, all of Romney, Eugene M. (Karen) Saville of Puerto Rico and Tish Kay Rae Saville of Hagerstown; her grandchildren, Woody (Tiffany) Coe of Martinsburg, Joslyn Marie Judy of Romney, Travis Voit (significant other Karina) of Ranson, W.Va., Brianna Jean Judy (significant other Nick) of Romney, William Voit of Romney, Ryan Saville of Berkeley Springs, Emily Black of Williamsport, Md. and Elissa Jordan of Alexandria, Va.; her great-grandchildren, Zoe, Cameron, Zack and Aurora. She is also survived by her special niece, Miss Tessa Shea Kelly (significant other Adam) of Shallotte, NC; and a nephew, Shane Keckley.
Peggy Jo was a graduate of Romney High School, class of “58.” She worked with the Romney High School Alumni for several years. While in high school, she worked at the Rexall Drug Store for 3 years. After graduation, she attended Beauty Culture School in Martinsburg. After graduation from there, she worked in Wheeling, W.Va. and was later employed by Scott’s Beauty in Cumberland, Md. and Salisbury, Md. Peggy Jo and Eugene M. Saville, Sr. were married on April 11, 1960. She had been a hairdresser for 63 years, closing her shop in 2021.
She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She felt blessed to watch all of them as they grew and to have been a part of their lives. We are so excited that she will be joining her husband, sisters, brother, niece and grandmother for a special reunion in Heaven.
Graveside services for Peggy Jo will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery with Pastor Tony Baker officiating.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
