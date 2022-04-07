N. Cleveland Hutson, 81, of Levels, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his residence.
Born on March 14, 1941, in Greensboro, Md., he was the son of the late Norman H. Hutson and Virginia A. (Wolford) Hutson.
He was a tug boat captain for C.J. Langenfelder of Maryland. He was a U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a member of Temple Lodge #128, A.F. & A.M., of Denton, Md.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Carroll Hutson on May 18, 2020, 2 sisters and 2 brothers and a grandson, Joseph Clark III.
He is survived by his children, Connie Parry (Mike) of Levels, Terry DeHoff (Keith) of Greensboro, Molly Wooters (Mark) of Edgewood, Md., Holly Watson (Ronnie) and Norman C. Hutson, Jr., both of Levels; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Levels Cemetery, Levels, with Pastor Dale Myers officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
