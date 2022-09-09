Kenneth Allan Johnson, 72, of Bloomery, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born on Aug. 12, 1950, in Winchester, Va., to the late K. Glenwood Johnson and Lillian E. Riley Johnson. He was a 1968 graduate of Hampshire High School. He was a proud Army veteran, serving his country in Vietnam with the 716th Military Police Battalion. He retired after 30 years of service with Hope Gas, Inc., in Morgantown, W.Va.
Ken was a lifelong member of the Bloomery Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and was actively involved with church outreach programs. If you knew Ken, you knew he never met a stranger. He was a military history buff, a classic car enthusiast and an admirer of antique tractors and he would happily talk about any of his interests to anyone who would listen. He was an avid gardener who loved being outside, especially to hunt, fish or tend to his chickens. He enjoyed good food, a cold beer and time shared in the company of family and friends. He cherished time vacationing over many years with his family in Cape Hatteras, NC. He was also a member of the Bloomery Blooms Relay For Life team.
Ken is survived by his wife of 16 years, Eileen M. Johnson; children Mark C. Johnson and wife Stacey of Charles Town, W.Va., Kendra J. Cramer and husband Keegan of Martinsburg, W.Va.; stepsons Christopher G. Spacht and Zachary J. Spacht, both of Morgantown; grandchildren, Karson A. Cramer and wife Kelsie, Macey J. Mason and Norah J. Cramer; great-grandson Greyson; one aunt, Kitty Hott Swick of Bloomery.
The family will receive friends on Oct. 22, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, and a celebration of Ken’s life will be held immediately following with Rev. David Omps officiating. Afterwards, a time of food and fellowship will be held at Bloomery Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held privately, with military rights accorded by the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ken to the Bloomery Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 27, Bloomery, WV, 26817 or America’s Gold Star Families, 316 3rd St., Kamiah, ID, 83536 https://www.americasgoldstarfamilies.org/donation/.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.