Cheryl Ann Clem, 52, of Slanesville, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Cheryl was born on October 11, 1967 in Fairfax, Va., the daughter of the late Robert Donald Whitacre and Patricia J. Ankers Whitacre. She previously worked for both Pine Knoll Construction and Ricketts both located in Winchester, Va. as a truck driver. Cheryl enjoyed the outdoors, her flower garden, fishing and hunting.
Cheryl married Rex A. Clem on July 14, 2007.
Surviving along with her husband is her son, Terry R. Milligan of Slanesville. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Cheryl was preceded in death along with her parents by her 2 brothers, Robert and Ricky Whitacre.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
