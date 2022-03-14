John Franklin Duncan, Sr., 79, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on April 4, 1942 in Romney, he was the son of the late Thomas Duncan and Mamie Presgraves Duncan.
He was a member of Romney Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and competition bow shooting, once ranking 13 in the nation. He was a loving husband, father and Pap.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Shanholtz; and siblings, Hazel Corbin, June Duncan, Ed Duncan, Paul Duncan, Jerry Duncan, Mary McDermott, Delores Parker and Dorothy Biller.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie (Ludwick) Duncan; children, John F. Duncan, Jr. and wife Donna, Bonnie Duncan and Lisa Twigg, all of Romney; siblings, Floyd Duncan, Ronald Duncan, Gary Duncan, all of Romney, Betty Hutzell of Old Town, Md., Thelma Ludwick of Augusta and Sharon Pownall of Levels; grandchildren, John Duncan, III (April), Joey Duncan (Amy), Traci Ensminger (Brian), Heather Shanholtz, Jordan Twigg, Amber Evans (Curtis); and great-grandchildren, Peyton Duncan, Camden Duncan, Taylor Ensminger, Briley Ensminger and Brant Esnsminger.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Shirley Reed officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
