Stephen Manarah Townsend passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home in Buckhannon, W.Va. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a positive attitude. Despite these challenges, he stayed strong and enjoyed his life to the fullest.
Steve was born on Oct. 31, 1946, in Martinsburg, W.Va., to Helen Virginia Gold Luttrell Townsend and Lyle Addison Townsend, Sr. who preceded him in death. His grandparents were Elston Manarah Luttrell and Annie Cleavland Sloanacker Luttrell and Frank Addison Townsend and Martha Charme James Townsend. Steve is survived by his wife, Della Townsend of Buckhannon and 2 sons (born of his first marriage to Nancy Marshall Townsend) Benjamin Townsend of Hampshire County and James Townsend of Moorefield; by 3 brothers Lyle Addison Townsend, Jr and his wife Gladys Townsend of Clay County, W.Va., Andrew Keith Townsend and his wife Michele T. Grove of Galena, Ill. and Charles David Townsend of Star City, W.Va.
Steve is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins of several generations and by various in-laws, most of which reside near Upshur County or surrounding counties in West Virginia.
Steve graduated in 1964 from Moorefield High School. After high school he attended WVU and served for 4 years in the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy he served as a radarman on the USS Elicoman.
Steve spent time working in Romney, specializing in Vocational Rehabilitation Services with the blind and others. He studied at numerous colleges receiving a Masters Degree in Psychology. Steve worked for many years in Romney, as a private Psychologist and also at the WV School for the Deaf and the Blind. Additionally, he provided Psychological services to ResCare for over 30 years, specializing in services with adults and children with disabilities.
In addition to his work, Steve greatly enjoyed spending quality time with his family, friends and neighbors. Many happy meals, celebrations and gatherings were held at his homes over the years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed time spent with nature. He learned his love of the outdoors from his father and from his time spent in the Boy Scouts of America where he earned his Eagle Scout and Order of The Arrow awards.
Steve will be remembered in a celebration of life ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney, with friends being received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m.
Steve was a recipient of Hospice services from WV Hospice in Buckhannon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice foundation.
