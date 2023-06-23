Glenn Louis Austin passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, May 7, 2023, at his residence, Spring Arbor in Winchester, Va.
A Celebration of Life for Glenn L. Austin is planned for Saturday, July 1 at Capon Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company at 1 p.m. Family and friends may share remembrances. A home cooked meal of some of Glenn’s favorite food follows. The dress is casual. All are welcome.
A brief graveside service at Hebron Cemetery for the family and close friends proceeds the Celebration at noon.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
