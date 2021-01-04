Lee Roy Kohne, 73, of Fort Ashby (formerly of Romney), passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby.
Born June 28, 1947, in Alexandria, Va., Lee was the son of the late Arvel Kohne and Retta Heavner Kohne. Besides his parents, Lee is preceded in death by his son, Lee Roy Kohne, Jr.; his sisters, Arvella and Martha; and his brothers, Alvin, Arvel (Buzzy), Curtis and Ralph.
Lee is survived by his 2 sons, John Robert Kohne and David Michael Kohne; and his 3 sisters, Nancy, Janet and Ruby.
Lee was a master builder and a “Jack-of-all-Trades.” There wasn’t anything that he couldn’t build, fix, replace or repair. He was a very hard worker and did so for most of his life. He loved listening to country music and singing along with his favorite artists. Lee also enjoyed watching movies and was quite the movie buff. He will be missed by all who loved him.
A private funeral service for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Lee’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 / 800-342-2383
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
