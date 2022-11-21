Kenneth R. ‘Kenny’ Bowers, Sr.

Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Bowers, Sr., of Augusta, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. He was 66 years of age.
He was born to the late Chester L. and Mildred Frances Ludwig Bowers in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 16, 1956. He graduated from Suitland High School, Suitland, Md., and began a sales career with Coca-Cola in Capitol Heights, Md. It wasn’t long until he was offered a Full-Service Supervisor position in the Maryland Metropolitan Area where he enjoyed the rest of his 33-year career before retiring in 2019.
Kenny had a loving and kind heart and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need, man or animal. He loved taking care of their 10 lbs. of love, their “Baby” Chihuahua, as well as every cat in the neighborhood and every bird in the heavens. Kenny looked after them all. He enjoyed living in the mountains of West Virginia and the time he got to spend at the family farm in Sperry’s Run, but make no mistake about it, he was a Marylander at heart and made sure to get his fill of Maryland Blue Crabs. Kenney loved the Redskins, fishing and anything on wheels. He really enjoyed car shows and looked forward to restoring his 1994 5.0 Mustang. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
Kenny is survived by his fiancé and best friend, Dawn Marie Fitzgerald; his sons, Kenneth Ray “KJ” Bowers, Jr. USN, Pomfret, Md. and Kyle Lee Bowers (wife Kayla) of Peyton, Colo.; his son’s mother, Michelle Pleasants-Sains; his 2 brothers, Ralph Bowers of Upper Marlboro, Md. and Robert Bowers, Sr. of Lothian, Md. He is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Bowers; and his parents.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at noon at the Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church (3056 Sperry’s Run Road, Rio, WV 26755). At 1 p.m., a celebration of Kenny’s life will begin. Burial will be in the churchyard cemetery immediately following the service.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.