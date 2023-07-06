Branson I. ‘Bucky’ Boyce

Branson Irvin “Bucky” Boyce, 70, of Harrisville, W.Va., formerly of Yellow Spring, died on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va.
Bucky was born on June 27, 1953, in Baker, the son of the late Asberry A. and Julia C. Parker Boyce. He was a 1971 graduate of Hampshire High School and a member of the Hebron Lutheran Church in Yellow Spring. He worked for 19 1/2 years at Walmart in Winchester, Va., Concord in High View and Blackstone Florist in Washington, D.C. Bucky enjoyed floral designing, planning weddings and family gatherings.
Surviving is a sister, Bonnie Garrett and her husband Roger of Harrisville; three nephews, Travis Garrett, Matthew Garrett and Benjamin Kimbrell; and two nieces, Sara Beth Ridings and Julia Faye Moody.
He is preceded in death by a brother, David Boyce; a sister, Esther Kimbrell; and a nephew, Todd Garrett.
A graveside service will be held in the Hebron Cemetery in Yellow Spring, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn.
Family will receive friends at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
