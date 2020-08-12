Pansy Clark Whitacre, 94, of Winchester, Va. died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Sonya Williams-Giersch. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Gore, Va. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.