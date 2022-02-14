Robert Llewellyn “Bob” Bradfield, 77, of Slanesville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his residence.
Born March 30, 1944, in Alexandria, Va., he was the son of the late Melvin Cecil Bradfield and Barbara Lorraine (Kappel) Bradfield. Besides his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey K. “Jeff” Bradfield (d. 2016) and his brother, Melvin Cecil Bradfield, Jr.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Darleen Bradfield of Slanesville; his daughter, Rhonda S. Daniel and husband Tommy of South Carolina; his granddaughter, Holli N. Daniel of South Carolina; his sister, Barbara Sauraze and husband Tony of North Carolina; his mother-in-law, Lovella Thomas of Augusta; a brother-in-law, Steve Thomas and wife Betty of Slanesville; and a daughter-in-law, Maureen H. Bradfield of South Carolina. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their dearest and best friends, Dave and Kim Belt of Virginia.
Bob was a laid-back easy-going kind of guy. He loved the outdoors and being outside cutting wood, fishing, hunting with Jeff and Tommy, and camping. The Wapocoma Bluegrass Festival and trips to the beaches of South Carolina to visit family were also favorites. However, at the end of it all, being Holli’s granddaddy was what life was all about.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.