Lloyd J. Corbin

Lloyd J. “Pistol” Corbin, 67, of Romney passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on Aug. 15, 1953, in Romney, he was the son of the late Lloyd Job Corbin and Hazel (Duncan) Corbin.
Pistol worked and retired from Jaflo Tree Service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved the outdoors. Where you found Lloyd you found his dog Teddy at his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Miron Corbin, and a sister, Debra Mowery.
Surviving is his wife, Rosemarie (Gray) Corbin and 2 sons, John T. (Kelly) Corbin, Jacob A. (Amy) Corbin, all of Romney; 2 brothers, Robert and John Corbin, both of Romney, and 4 grandchildren, Andy, Shelby, Kayla and Holly.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m. today (Monday, Nov. 16) in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Tony Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.