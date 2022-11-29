Henry Fred Harner, 89, of Gore, Va., died on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A celebration of Fred’s life will be privately held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
