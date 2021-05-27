Eugene D. “Gene” Combs, 89 of Augusta, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on May 1, 1932 in Ruckman, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lloyd D. and Cora Belle Hott Combs.
Gene worked as a mechanic for the WV Dept. of Highways and for the Hampshire County School Bus Garage. He loved to hunt and spend time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Juanita H. Kessel Combs on April 13, 2019; a daughter, Cheryl Lucas; a brother Clarence Ray Combs; and a sister, Ellen L. Smith; and 2 granddaughters, Beth Combs and Alexia Fout.
Surviving is a son Den Combs of Kirby; 2 brothers Don Combs and Richard Combs both of Augusta; 6 grandchildren, Stacey (Don), Jodi, Jeremy, Den III, Hannah and Sarah; 5 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor John Vetter officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Friday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
