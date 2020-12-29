Eva Montvenia Wolford, 95, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on April 19, 1925 in Hoy, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Lonza and Melva (Shanholtz) Wolford.
Eva was a homemaker and had worked as a waitress in the New Century Hotel.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Harold and John Wolford.
Surviving are 2 brothers, Leroy Wolford of Romney and Paul Wolford of Augusta.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the Malick Cemetery, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
