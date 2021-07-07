Gayla Florence Lawrence, 72, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Sept. 29, 1948, at Shanks, she was the daughter of the late Leroy H. Bennett and Marie B. Riggleman Bennett.
She retired from Allegheny Power after 36-1/2 years. She was a member of Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren and an associate member of Augusta United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Bennett.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary O. Lawrence, Jr. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Rock Oak Cemetery, Rock Oak, W.Va. with Rev. Shirley Reed officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Augusta United Methodist Church, c/o Donna Hott, 1614 McKee Hollow Rd., Augusta, WV 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
