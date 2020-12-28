Althea Rae “Thea” Hyde, 73, of Key West, Fla., longtime resident of Westmont and Haddonfield, NJ died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the home of her sister in Rio.
Thea was born on October 21, 1947, in Camden, NJ, a daughter of the late Wayne Everette Hurd and Althea Rae Kinkade Hurd. She was a high school history teacher for over 38 years with 37 years in Haddon Township High School, New Jersey, the school from which she herself graduated. Thea was in the first graduating class of 1965. She graduated from Upsala College in East Orange, NJ in 1969. She was a member of Westmont United Methodist Church and its choir for many years since childhood. After retirement from teaching, Thea joined the Peace Corps from 2007-2009 and taught English at the University of Almaty in Kazakhstan. She loved traveling, was an avid cat lover, but music was her soul. Thea sang in multiple choirs and chorales. Moving to Key West in 2011, she was a member of the Key West United Methodist Church and its choir. She was a member of The Keys chorale.
Surviving are her brother and sister, Michael Wayne Hurd, Sr. (Myra) of Grenloch, NJ and JacLynne Esther Hurd Frister (Walter) of Rio; a nephew, Michael Wayne Hurd, Jr. of Grenloch, NJ (Marie); and 2 great-nephews and a great-niece, Michael, Jacob and Lilly Grace.
All arrangements and services are being privately held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.