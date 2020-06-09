Grant Gordon Cunningham, 88, of Romney, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence.
Born on January 22, 1932 in Mineral Co., W.Va., he was the son of the late Lyle G. Cunningham and Hazel McGee.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara A. Lawson Cunningham; a son, Tim Cunningham (Michelle) of Romney; a daughter, Cheryl Haslacker of Romney; 3 grandchildren, Christopher Cunningham of Romney, Tyler Chase of Charles Town, W.Va., Shannon Nichols of SC; 2 great-grandchildren, Morgan and Bridget Nichols, and one great-great grandchild.
He served in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion, Post 91. He was a former administrator at the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital. He did carpentry work for many years and was well known for his skill and precise work.
A private graveside service will be held at Arnold’s Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth Keplinger officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
