Cory Scott Hanson, 25, of Baker, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
He was born on March 29, 1998.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, with Pastor David May officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of service.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
