Jill R. Rabbitt (née Horton), 61, of Green Spring, (formerly of New Egypt and Howell, NJ) died at home on March 21, 2022, after a 6-month battle with lung cancer.
Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Joann L Horton (née Fry), her father George F. Horton, Sr., her loving husband James J. Rabbitt, Jr.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Raeanna of Madrid, Spain and Nadine (husband Keith) Uricks of Medford, NJ; her son Jesse of Las Vegas, Nev.; her mother-in-law, Barbara Rabbitt (née Windler) of Whiting, NJ; 2 brothers, George of Bayville, NJ and Danny of Brick, NJ; 1 sister Stacey (husband Troy) Dockery of Sugar Hill, Ga.; grandson, Knox Uricks; 3 nephews, John, Ben and Hunter; and 2 sister-in- laws, Michele and Joyce.
Jill was born in Neptune, NJ on April 12, 1960, and graduated from Howell High School with the class of 1978. Jill met Jim while attending Trenton State College, where she majored in Art Therapy. For many years she ran a daycare in her home, enriching the lives of the children in her loving care, taking them on park and museum outings was the norm. She was a member of the Allentown Garden Club of NJ, loved gardening, touring old houses, and quirky, second hand shops. She had a passion for George and Martha Washington, and enjoying margaritas and laughter with her fellow "floozies," her college friends of over 40 years. She loved watching the storms and surfers at Manasquan Beach and had a love for muscle cars that could do a good burnout (1969 GTO, 2015 Camaro and various Monte Carlos). With her artistic talents and keen imagination, Jill had a most creative flair for decorating. Her homes were a marvel of innovative, yet inexpensive touches, using her vintage finds and plenty of whimsy, to create her own beautiful shabby chic style. Known for her stubbornly sunny personality, Jill taught us to close our eyes on past disappointments and open them wide for the blessings in front of us.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 124 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., Jackson, NJ 08527
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jill's memory to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
