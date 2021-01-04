Louise Marie Sears, 64, of Foxes Hollow Road, Romney, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on December 1, 1956, in Winchester, Va., she was a daughter of the late Franklin Gladstone Ayres, Sr. and Geraldine A. (Kuykendall) Ayres. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dakota Wayne Gladstone Sears; a stepson, John Paul Sears and a brother, Franklin G. Ayres, Jr.
Mrs. Sears was a 1975 graduate of Hampshire High School and was formerly employed with many different restaurants in the area, including Mt. Top, Alpine, and The Brass Rail in Romney and the Van Myra and the Burlington Cafe in Burlington. She also worked at Vantage Foods in Petersburg.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 27 years, Robert Franklin Sears, Sr.; 2 children, Carl David Sears, Jr. and wife Nicole of Piedmont, W.Va. and Bobbie Marie Mae "Booie" Rexroad and husband Samuel of Keyser; a stepson, Robert Franklin Sears, Jr. of Pennsylvania; 2 grandchildren, Nathaniel and Nadya Sears and one "on the way;" and 2 step-grandchildren, Austin and Brett Sears.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and the observance of all social distancing guidelines are required.
Interment will be in the Beaver Run Cemetery, Burlington.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
