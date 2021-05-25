Arlo Lee Davis, 74, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home.
Born on Aug. 29, 1946, in Romney, he was the son of the late Preston and Clara Bean Davis.
Arlo was a truck driver. He served in the Army reserves.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lou Everett Davis; his second wife, Ann Barbour; 3 sons, Troy, Arlo, Jr. and Todd Paul Davis; and 3 brothers, Roy, William and Walter Davis.
Surviving are 2 grandchildren, Ryan Davis and Taylor Davis, both of Romney; and 5 siblings, Lucy Heckman, of Chambersburg, Pa., Betty Ginevan, Denzil Davis, Norman Davis and Carl “Pete” Davis, all of Augusta.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Inurnment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.