Roger P. Hawse

Roger Paul Hawse, 71, of Augusta passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Born on Feb. 11, 1950, in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Paul D. Hawse and Josephine Hott Hawse.
He was a member of the Kirby Assembly of God Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Roger was gifted with a mechanical ability and enjoyed tinkering in his shop. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid supporter of the NRA.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harlan Hawse, and a sister, Joyce Wolford.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Rinker Hawse; 3 daughters, Elizabeth Parker (Daniel) of Winchester, Christy Sherman (Todd) of Petersburg, and Amanda Mills (David) of Augusta; 3 brothers, Larry Hawse, Richard Hawse and Buddy Hawse and 3 sisters, Darlene Combs, Glenna Broadwater and Cathy Corbin, all of Augusta; 6 grandchildren: Chloe Meadows, Aidan Parker, Owen Parker, Laynee Sherman, McKenna Mills and Payton Mills; and his beloved dog, Sassy.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Kirby Assembly of God Church, Kirby, with Pastor Jed Metzler officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
