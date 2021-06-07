Roland Camille Lavigne, 76, of Romney, passed away at his residence on Friday, June 4, 2021, while under the care of Hospice.
Born Feb. 4, 1945, in Waterbury, Conn., he was the son of the late Albert H. Lavigne and Cecelia Chase Lavigne. Besides his parents, Roland is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Paul Lavigne and Joseph Lavigne; and 3 sisters, Corrine Rabtoy, Patricia Curcio and Diane Fillingim.
Roland is survived by his wife of 43 years, Adele D. Lavigne; 4 sons, Albert Lavigne of Tampa, Fla., Tommy Eiriksson of Romney, Edward Lavigne of Romney, and Frank Lavigne of Shanks; a daughter, Sherri-Lynn Taliento of Staten Island, NY; a granddaughter, Reyna Camille; 4 sisters, Paula Oines of Staten Island, NY, Dorothy McKenna, Marie Piccolo, and Joann Scurrso, all of Connecticut; a brother-in-law, Thomas D’Aquino of Shanks. Roland is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Roland was raised in Waterbury and up-state New York. He joined the Air Force at 19 and served in Vietnam, being a POW for two months. Roland was honorably discharged in May of 1970. He worked as a building contractor in New York and Connecticut and in May of 1981, he and Adele married. In 2004 Roland moved to Romney to enjoy his retirement. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private memorial service for Roland will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Roland, please pay it forward – go help someone.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
