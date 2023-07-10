Pauline G. Davis

Pauline Georgie Davis, 96, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on June 30, 1927 in Criders, Va., she was the daughter of the late Ira Smith and Susie Dove Miller.
Pauline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church, a former member of Rio Homemakers, and had owned and operated Pine Hill Restaurant.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Lee Davis; a daughter, Linda Faye Souder; a great-granddaughter, Rylie Daugherty; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Daugherty (Lyle) of Rio, Sandra Hott (Denny) of Augusta and Carl Smith of Augusta; a stepson, Glenn Davis of N. Platt, Neb.; several foster sons; a brother, Owen Miller of Mayland, Va.; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.