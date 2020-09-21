Kimberly Kesler (Fields) Everett, 60, of Green Spring, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at UPMC-Western Maryland in Cumberland, Md.
Born October 18, 1959 in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Walter Henry Fields, Jr. and Margaret Joanne Kesler. Besides her parents, Kim is preceded in death by her son, Travis R. Everett (d. 2008).
Kim is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kevin R. Everett; her daughter, Shelley R. Everett; her grandchildren, Aunesti and Zaylee Arbogast; and her brother, Walter H. Fields, III (Diana Thomas) all of Green Spring. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her two fur babies, Katie and Kota.
Kim was raised in Green Spring and graduated from Hampshire High School, Class of 1977. After graduation, she enrolled at Allegany Community College and obtained her degree in nursing. Kim went to work locally in Romney at Nellie Kidwell’s Nursing Home and finished out her 38-year nursing and ultra sound sonographer career at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Kim married Kevin R. Everett on April 5, 1980 and they soon started their family. She loved her family and was passionate about her work. Kim was a private person, but very caring and giving. She was always there for others. She was a devoted wife, mother and co-worker and leaves behind countless friends that she has made throughout the years.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Memorial services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Henderson White officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Kim’s name to Hampshire Co. Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 806, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
