Mark Allen Lewis, 51, of Augusta, West Virginia passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia.
He was born June 18, 1970 at Leesburg, Virginia and was the son of the late Lawrence Blakely Lewis, Sr. and Juanita Love Haines Lewis.
Mark was a 1988 graduate of Hampshire High School and worked as an auto body technician at Buck’s Body Shop in Augusta.
On November 8, 1992 he married Bettina Kesler Lewis who survives.
Also surviving are 2 sons, Zachary Lewis and Paul Lewis, both of Augusta; 1 sister, Alice Parsons (Jeff) of Kalona, Iowa; 2 brothers, David Lewis (Kimberly) and Lawrence “Bucky” Lewis, Jr. (Clarissa) both of Augusta.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home, 188 Moser Avenue in Paw Paw, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating.
Interment will be at Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at Largent, W.Va.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
