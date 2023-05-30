Angela C. Gallik

Angela Christine Gallik, 38 of Largent, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Angela was a constant reader and loved rock music. She will be sorely missed by many.
Angela is survived by her parents Erik Krakau, Barbara and Brian Kendall; grandmothers, Shirl Tarbox and Betty Ann Rigney; sisters, Jordan McDonald (Shane) and Blaire Kendall (Tim); brothers, Christopher Kendall, Sean Kendall and Brett (Tarah) Kendall; nephews and nieces, Cesar, Jade, Christian, Conner, Kailah, Rheanen, Isa, Chiron, Hunter and Liam. Many beloved aunts and uncles, and cousins too numerous to name.
Angela graduated from Frostburg University with a Bachelors degree in History and a Masters degree in Education. She was a teacher for 14 years. She was a beloved member of Zeta Phi Sorority.
Arrangements are by Rosedale Funeral Home, Martinsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.