Glen Fredrick Carder, 86, of Shanks, died peacefully at Hampshire Center on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
He is the son of the late Clyde Brisco Carder and Ethel Rose (Sirbaugh) Carder. Besides his parents, Glen is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Clyde Carder and Paul Carder.
Glen is survived by his son, Gary Carder (wife Nancy) of Paw Paw; 2 daughters, Pamela Hardy (husband Paul) of Ridgeley and Leah Kidwell of Paw Paw; and 2 sisters, Kathleen Crane of Capon Bridge and Betty Rose (husband Doug) of Harrisville, W.Va.
Glen’s ashes will be buried beside his parents and his brother at Ebenezer Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.