Gloria Mae Ervin, 89, of Lost River, W.Va., passed away on Tues., April 13, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Feb. 17, 1932 in Fairfax Co., Va., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Surato and Louise Vera Benjamin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ervin; granddaughter, Tonya Scott; and many family members.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Scott, of Hattas, NC.
Memorial donations may be made to Jessies Fund (Anicira Vetinary Clinic), c/o Donna Mathias, 464 Hummingbird Hill Road, Mathias, WV 26812 or a charity of choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
