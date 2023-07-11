Gary E. Hill

Gary Eldon Hill was born at Columbia Hospital for Women on Oct. 4, 1947. He was the firstborn child of his mother and father, Juanita Seabaugh and Jay Hill. He grew up in the Virginia suburbs where he first became fascinated with American automobiles. He recalls riding down the road and being able to identify the make and model of every car he encountered. This would become a lifelong passion and career path for him. As he grew older, Fords became his preference.
In 1965, Gary graduated from Wakefield HS in Arlington, Va., and purchased his first car, a Ford Mustang. He proceeded to join the local Mustang Club where he would share ideas with other car-minded guys. Shortly after graduation, Gary was drafted into the Army to begin his tour in Vietnam. After returning home, Gary worked for several car dealerships in and around Washington, D.C. while taking many courses to further his career. Gary became an ASE Certified Master Technician.
Gary and Linda Ann Miller met while bowling at an alley in Arlington aptly named, “Score More.” They began their lives together in 1981 and married in 1990 at the ocean’s edge of the Pea Island Refuge along North Carolina’s Hatteras Shore. Gary was a great bowler and received many accolades for his high-scoring games and sets. He enjoyed the challenge of aiming the 16 lb. balls down the narrow lanes. At that time, the balls were named “Nitro” and “The Hammer.” Recently, Linda donated two of these balls to Capon Springs Hotel for conversion into fountains for the main garden and spa. Quite the tribute!
After several years together, Gary and Linda began new adventures riding motorcycles. While Gary was laid up after a hernia operation, he started reading motorcycle magazines and announced one evening that he was getting a bike. Linda decided right then and there that she, too, would get one (although she had never even learned to shift!). The couple motorcycled together for many years, searching on the map for out-of-the-way places that allowed for scenic and enjoyable rides through the countryside. It is of note that Gary would sometimes do a maneuver he called “Triple Digits” as they rode along. That meant he was planning to accelerate to over 100 miles per hour, leaving Linda behind in the smoke that was generated by his back tire.
Gary and Linda enjoyed many vacations together, sometimes with the family and sometimes just by themselves. Their travels took them to wonderful places including Bar Harbor, Maine, and Yellowstone as well as Yosemite National Parks. Perhaps the most memorable of their trips was to Banff, Canada. They were thrilled with the sights there including Lake Louise…breathtaking beyond anything either had ever seen.
In 2017, Gary fulfilled his dream of owning another Ford Mustang. This model had a special engine (“the 5.0”) and was the “GT” model. Of course, it was very fast and had a beautiful color he referred to as “Ford Blue.” He was meticulous about the upkeep of all their vehicles, frequently polishing the chrome and shining the wheels. Everything looked as if it had just been driven off the showroom floor. In addition to Fords, motorcycle trips, and vacations, Gary was a lover of the couple’s cats, which usually chose to sit in his lap while he watched television. His favorite cat was a silver-blue and cream Persian they had named “Chief.” His latest cat is named “Winchester,” and she continues to wait for him to come home.
Gary is survived by his wife Linda Ann Hill; and his brother, Steven Matalick of Chesapeake Beach, Md. Gary was a good husband; a generous friend; and a great companion who especially loved his life with Linda here in the hills of West Virginia. His kindness was apparent to those who knew him, and he will be missed by all.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alana McGuinn. Following the ceremony, there will be a pot-luck covered dish luncheon at The River House; all are invited and welcomed.
Donations can be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or to The River House.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
