B. Lewis Durst, 90, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his home.
Born on July 2, 1932, he was the son of the late Harry G. Durst and Nellie M. (Wilson) Durst.
He graduated from Capon Bridge High School, Class of 1950 and attended Cathermans Business School in Maryland, graduating in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army, ASA, during the Korean War, spending overseas duty in the Philippine Islands.
He was a member of the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren for many years. He served as teacher, youth counselor, deacon, church-board chairman and was active on many different committees.
He had an active real estate and land development business for many years. He enjoyed his old vehicles, hunting, fishing and staying busy. His greatest joy in life was his three sons.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Iris D. Durst; sons, Roddy C. Durst (Lynne) of Martinsburg, Randy L. Durst (Wendi) of Augusta and Ryan D. Durst (Carrie) of Berkeley Springs; six grandchildren, Timmy Durst, Joshua Durst (Erin), Lauren Garrett (Brent), Jennifer Kline (Brandon), Katrina Durst and Carrie Elizabeth Durst; and 10 great-grandchildren, Ethen, Kolin, Branson, Ava, Bryce, Lane, Autumn, Phoenix, Grant and Annalise.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Tom Rowan officiating. Interment will be in Malick Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour before service on Friday.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
