Thomas “Tommy” Dalton Jenkins, 57, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on May 2, 1965, in Romney, he was the son of the late Forrest Jenkins Jr. and Shelva Jean Talley.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Axel of Romney; and siblings, Ronnie Davis, Forrest Eugene Jenkins, Elizabeth Shockey (Eddie), Johnny Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins, Becky Wolford (Danny), Nina Kline, Tressa Jenkins, Michael Jenkins (Jackie), all of Romney, Alice Lushbaugh (Jerry) of Stephens City, Va., Patricia Staggs (Dave) of Burlington, and Bobby Jenkins of Keyser; and 4 grandchildren, Noah, Brayden, Harley and Keyara.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Romney with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
