Diana M. Davis

Diana Mae Davis, 75, of Winchester, Va., died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home.
Diana was born on Aug. 19, 1947, in Winchester, a daughter of the late Roy and Evelyn Keplinger Griffith. Diana loved bingo, casino’s and wanted everyone to know how much she loved and enjoyed everyone every day and that she would give all she had for her family.
Diana married Raymond Davis, Jr. on Aug. 28, 1965, in Winchester. Raymond died on Oct. 4, 2010.
Surviving are her children, Raymond Davis, III, Jerry Davis (Kim) and Stephanie Davis (Randolph) all of Winchester; 9 grandchildren, Justin, Ashley and Brandon Shifflett, Samantha Davis, Gerri Funk, Amanda Gray and Autumn Davis, Victoria and Randolph Provost; and 13 great-grandchildren, Chelce and Gracie Shifflett, Adison Bly, Justin Shifflett, Jr., Kaiden Shifflett, Madison Davis, Raymond and Shilo Pastelok, Velma and Evelyn Funk, Violet Davis, Kevin and Anna Gray.
She is preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Davis; a brother, Danny Griffith; and a daughter-in-law, Wanda Davis.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. John Sine. Interment will follow in Mountaindale Cemetery near Shanks.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.