Franklin Delano Roosevelt Garris, 88, of Winchester, Va., died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at the Shenandoah Memorial Park with military rites accord by the United States Army.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.