Vicki Leona Walls, 69, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born Nov. 9, 1952, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Lester W. Graham and Virginia E. (Heavener) Graham. Besides her parents, Vicki is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy C. Walls (d. 2016); her brothers, Marvin “Sonny” Graham and Lester “Q Ball” Graham; and a brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Walls.
Vicki is survived by her daughter, Candice R. “Candi” (McBride) Spaid and husband Christopher of Romney; her grandchildren, Emilee G. Spaid and Dylan C. Spaid, both of Romney; her brother, Terry A. Graham of Augusta; her sister, Virginia “Sissy” Graham of Romney; a brother-in-law, William “Grant” Walls and wife Ruby of Slanesville; and her sisters-in-law, Sandra Walls of Pennsylvania and Laurie Thorne of Slanesville. Vicki is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews and their families as well as numerous cousins.
Vicki graduated from Hampshire High with the class of 1970 and received her Pharmacy Tech Certification through WVU and worked as a Pharmacy Tech and Store Manager for Sav-a-Lot Pharmacy and John Daskal. From there, she worked at the Sheriff’s Dept./Treasurer’s Office as Tax Collector and Secretary, moving on to the WV Dept. of Motor Vehicles where she was Lead Customer Service Rep. and had plans to retire from there. When Vicki wasn’t working, she had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed music, quality television, live theatre, and arts and crafts. Vicki loved things that sparkled, tasted good, and the furry creatures that may land in her lap. Her faith held a large part of her heart and she loved being a part of Romney Presbyterian Church and all church activities. Vicki was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary of Romney.
Vicki was well versed in life; its joys, its heartaches, family, career, and simply getting along. She had a heart for everyone and everything and demonstrated that by how she lived her life and treated people. There was never any doubt about her devotion and love for her family, with emphasis on her 2 grandchildren that she deeply loved and adored. Many will remember Vicki from visiting the DMV where, if you were fortunate enough to have her wait on you, she did what needed to be done with a smile and made things happen with efficiency. It mattered to Vicki how she looked, not so much from vanity, that is just the way she was and she thought things should be. She had a funny, silly side that brought much joy to those around her. Vicki also had a sort of invisible fence around her where her temper was concerned. You may not know it was there, but just cross it and learn. Vicki will be most remembered by her love of others and her devotion to her family.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at the Winchester Medical Center ICU/CCU for their devoted care and compassion.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Romney Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Rob Vaughan officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution in Vicki’s name to coloncancercoalition.org (Colorectal Cancer), www2.jdrf.org (Type 1 Diabetes) or the gatesfoundation.org (Covid Research).
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
