Alice M. Timbrook

Alice Mae Timbrook, 84, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on Oct. 28, 1937, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Heyward Shelly Jackson and Martha Ellen Mauk Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley “Jack” Timbrook; a daughter, Shirley M. Sowers; grandsons, T.J. Timbrook and Joshua R. Timbrook; great-grandson, Zachariah N. Odom; and a brother, William A. Jackson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry L. Wolford (Junie); sons, Gary A. Timbrook (Kathy), Larry P. Timbrook (Cathy), all of Romney, and Terry J. Timbrook (Pam) of Springfield; sisters, Betty L. Corbin (Howard) and Donna J. Shockey (Carl), all of Romney. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; 18 great-grandchildren; 8 step-great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and 5 step-great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Jason Judy officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Dale Cemetery, Shanks.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
