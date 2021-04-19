Bruce Frederick “Freddie” Whitacre, 77, of Charles Town, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Sat., April 17, 2021, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, W.Va.
A graveside service will be held in the Wardensville Cemetery in Wardensville, on Wed., April 21, 2021, 12:30 p.m. Officiating will be Chaplain Anthony Pirrone.
A celebration of Bruce’s life will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
