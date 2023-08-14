Alma Elizabeth Pingley, 90, of Baker, died on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Hampshire Center in Romney.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren at 12 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Burl Charlton. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Va.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
