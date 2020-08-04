Carl Lee LeMaster, 64, of Romney, formerly of Berkeley County, W.Va., died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home.
Born on New Year’s Eve, raised on a dairy farm, Carl earned an Ag Mechanics Certificate and FFA State Farmer degree at James Rumsey. He never lost the love and work ethic of farming. Carl was a lion-hearted gentle man, an ever-optimistic farmer who took pleasure in the beauty of the world and always planned for the future. He would not let the pain and stiffness of his body stop him or slow him down. His soul-mate of 24 years was his wife Priscilla Young LeMaster whom he married on June 15, 1996.
Carl was predeceased by his parents Archie LeRoy and Clara Bell Small LeMaster of Berkeley County.
He is survived by his wife Priscilla; his former wife Deborah (Woodward) Daniel; his children Nicole Gsell (Aaron), Joshua LeMaster (Crystal), Amanda Hess (Mike), Jonathan Degenfelder, Adam Degenfelder (Caitlin); his grandchildren Addison, Caleb, Kelsey, Connor, Chase, Faith and Emmett; his siblings Jean Henderson, Arlene LeMaster, Larry LeMaster, Cindy Larrick (Sonny); his sister-in-law Janvier Young and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was beloved by many and will be missed. The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. A private memorial service will follow along with the interment in the Zion Episcopal Church columbarium in Charles Town, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests you make a donation to the Hampshire County Chapter of FFA, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV 26757 or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory, Capon Bridge.
