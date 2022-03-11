Misty Dawn Fuller, 42, of Cross Junction, Va., died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Va.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
Updated: March 12, 2022 @ 12:18 am
