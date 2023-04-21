Louise M. McGuinn

Louise Crim McGuinn, daughter of Howard and Ada Lake Crim, was born on a farm in Clarke Co., Va., on May 31, 1925 and died at her home in High View, on April 17, 2023. As one of eight children, she spent her childhood on the farm where she learned to love all of nature. Known as a lover of horses, she and her neighbor, Betty Hott, spent many a day on the back of Betty’s horses, trail riding through the fields around the back roads in, and around, Lehew. Louise also loved to sing. For many years she was an active participant in the Charge choir, singing in the three UM Churches of the Cacapon Charge, as well as at the EA Hawse Nursing Home in Baker.
She loved her family and friends and loved to entertain. Her home was often the place where folks would come together for meals, laughter, conversation and fellowship. If asked, she would share her wisdom gained from her many experiences and longevity. She had a deep and abiding faith which she shared in a gentle way. She would often reply to the question, “How are you?” with a “I am fine. I have good health, a good God and a good life.”
Louise leaves behind two daughters, Roxie Dawson and Alanna McGuinn, both of High View as well as ten grandchildren, Ashton Hill Wines (Racine) of Illinois, Michael Wines (Robin) of Yorktown, Va., Barton Wines (Jorie) of Warrenton, Va., Hank Dawson (Rhonda) of Marshall Va., Donna Olinger (Chuck Kritner) of Culpepper, Va., Chris McGuinn (Michelle) of High View, David Simpson (Wendy) of White Post, Va. and Dorothy Cockrill of Middleburg, Va.; plus numerous great-grandchildren, as well as great- great grandchildren. Coming from a large family, she also leaves multiple nieces and nephews.
Predeceased family members include Louise’s husband, Samuel “Bernie” McGuinn; her oldest daughter, Priscilla “Tuck” Richards and husband Upton; her youngest daughter, Faye Gray and husband, Dickie; her son-in-law, Henry Dawson; as well as five of her seven siblings; and one grandchild, Tina Warner.
Louise’s memorial celebration will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Lehew, with a meal to follow at Capon Valley Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring. Officiating will be Pastors Mike Funkhouser and Alanna McGuinn, as well as Jim Matheson. A private internment will be at a later date at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Va.
All are encouraged to bring a covered side dish or dessert to the Ruritan between 10 and 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Cat and the Fiddle, Att.: Music Makers Scholarships, 152 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 114, High View, WV 26808.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
