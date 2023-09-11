Dorothy P. Christian, formerly Dorothy Virginia Pierce, 84, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 8, 1938, in Winchester, Va., the daughter of the late Dandy and Lilly M. Tomblin Pierce. She was raised in Clarke County. Dorothy attended John Handley High School and attended Round Hill Church in Winchester. She worked at Glaize Packing Shed; her favorite occupation was Domestic Engineer helping raise her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nephews Robert, Roger, and Ronnie Minnick. Dorothy loved being outside working with her beautiful flowers. She never missed an opportunity to go on a trip be it New York City, Sight & Sound, shopping with family, and the annual family beach trip. Dorothy also enjoyed an occasional trip to the slots. For the past 15 years she and husband, Jimmy, have enjoyed walking at the mall making new friends who have become extended family.
Dorothy married James P. Christian, Jr. on Dec. 15, 1956 in Hagerstown, Md.
Surviving with her husband of 66 years is a son, J.P. Christian (Brenda) of Winchester; two daughters, Debbie K. Hite (John-deceased) of Bloomery and Barbara C. Salyer (Joe) of Winchester; 7 grandchildren, Jimmy Lee Armel of Savannah, Ga., Bethany Crouse (Christopher) of Slanesville, Nathan (Casey) of Augusta, Stefanie Loyd (Ben) of Bloomery, April Phillips (Lloyd) of Winchester, Kelsey Sanders (Matthew) of Sacramento, Calif. and Olivia Christian of Winchester; 8 great-grandchildren, John and Daniel Crouse, Jacob and Gracie Hite, Isaiah and Noah Phillips, Aubrey Sanders, Anna Loyd and one on the way; and a brother, Jimmy Pierce of Stephens City, Va.
Dorothy is preceded in death by 8 brothers and 2 sisters.
Family will receive friends and family at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Little Mountain Church, 29 Little Mountain Church Road, Winchester, VA. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Rinker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Unit 405, Winchester VA 22601 or Round Hill Church, 2993 Northwestern Turnpike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.