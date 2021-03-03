Lillian “Virginia” (Hull) Coleman, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Hampshire Center, Genesis Health Care, where she had been a resident since 2017, due to Parkinson’s disease. Born in Cumberland, Md., on Jan. 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (Myers) Hull.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Coleman; brothers, Tom Hull, Henry Hull, Eugene Hull and Paul Hull; and sisters, Grace Hamilton, Helena Davies, Barbara Eisle, Shirley Corley and Linda Humbertson.
Surviving is her daughter, Karen Ramsey (husband Robert) of Dallas, Ga.; and sons, Michael Coleman (wife Sheri) of Springfield and Bill Coleman of Springfield; 4 grandchildren, Bailey Coleman, Jonathon Coleman, Elleigh Coleman and Katelyn Ramsey; 1 sister, Hilda Brown of Cumberland; and 2 brothers, Gary Hull (wife Lana) of Hyndman, Pa. and David Hull of San Diego, Calif. In addition, she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a 1952 graduate of Fort Hill High School. She worked at various jobs in Cumberland, Md., until marrying her husband and eventually moving to his farm in Springfield. The farm is where they made their home and raised 3 children. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Springfield Presbyterian Church, Hampshire County and WV Farm Bureau, and a previous member of the Springfield Extension Homemakers (now CEOS). She was quiet and unassuming, but could be found alongside her husband at a variety of community events and functions. Farm Bureau Conventions took them not only to places in West Virginia, but to Las Vegas and Disney World. Summer brought picnics and visits with family and the campers at the farm.
Due to current restrictions, a private family graveside service will take place on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Linda Reece officiating. A celebration of life may take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank all of the kind loving staff (too numerous to mention) at the Hampshire Center, as well as, Hospice Staff (Notably Pam Francis).
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in Virginia's name to Hospice of The Panhandle, 278 N. High St., Suite 2, Romney, WV 26757 or Springfield Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 823, Springfield, WV 26763.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
